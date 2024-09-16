Haryana Election 2024: With a few weeks left for Haryana assembly elections, the BJP and the Congress are working hard to woo the voters. While the BJP has accused the Congress of factionalism within the party with multiple CM candidates, the same problem is now hurting the saffron party. In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's position is being eyed by his colleagues. After the scramble for tickets in the Haryana BJP, there's now a race to become the Chief Minister. After Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, now Haryana BJP's prominent leader Anil Vij has staked his claim for the Chief Minister's chair, creating challenges for the BJP leadership right before the elections. In today's DNA, Zee News decoded the challenge that the BJP is facing in Haryana:

The scramble for tickets was the first phase of internal politics in Haryana BJP, and now the second phase has begun — the battle for the Chief Minister’s position, with Anil Vij being the latest contender. "I have never asked anything from my party till now. I have been an MLA for six terms and am the most senior here. But today, I am asking — I am staking my claim for the Chief Minister's position...The people of Ambala have continuously demanded this. Whether or not the leadership appoints me, but if I become the Chief Minister, I will change the fate and face of Haryana," said Vij, staking claim to the CM post.

Anil Vij, the former Home Minister of Haryana, who wasn't given a place in Nayab Saini's cabinet by the BJP leadership, is now directly staking his claim for the Chief Minister's post.

Anil Vij is not the first one to express his desire to become the Chief Minister. Before him, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh had also staked his claim for the Chief Minister's position. "The people here want me to become the CM. If the people here hadn't supported BJP, Manohar Lal Khattar wouldn't have become the Chief Minister of Haryana twice," said Rao Inderjit Singh on September 9.

The race for the Chief Minister's position within Haryana BJP continues even though three months ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear that the BJP would contest the elections with Nayab Singh Saini as its face for the Chief Minister's position.