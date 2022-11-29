Animal brutality: Man rapes cow in Karnataka, arrested

topStoriesenglish
Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) A man in Karnataka`s Kodagu district has been arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Abubakar Siddique, a resident of Suntikoppa town.

According to police, the incident happened in Andagove village near Suntikoppa.

The police said that a villager C.A. Devaiah had left his cow to graze on a farmland and went to shop at a village market.

While coming back from the market, Devaiah had noticed a motorcycle parked on the roadside, close to the spot where he had his cow was grazing.

He eventually caught Siddique red-handed while having unnatural sex with his cow.

Soon, Devaiah raised an alarm, and along with other villagers, he caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

The police have booked Siddique under IPC Section 377 (whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal).

The police later presented the accused at the court that sent him to the judicial custody.

