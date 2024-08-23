Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: According to reports, the psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, indicates that he is 'a pervert and severely addicted to pornography.' During his interrogation, Roy has displayed 'animal-like instincts' and exhibited no regret for the brutal murder at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The officer told PTI that Sanjay Roy did not show any repentance for the crime that caused national outrage. He narrated the entire crime to the investigating agency without any hesitation. "The man showed no remorse and described the incident in detail, without faltering. It seemed he felt no guilt," the officer said.

The female doctor had gone to rest in the hospital's seminar hall during a 36-hour shift when she was attacked. Her post-mortem report suggests she was raped and brutally beaten, suffering 16 external and nine internal injuries before being strangled to death. Sanjay Roy was arrested the day after the crime. He was seen entering the building around the time of the crime, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

Several pornographic videos were discovered on Roy's mobile phone.The officer mentioned that technical and scientific evidence indicates the accused was present at the crime scene. CCTV footage shows him near the chest department at 11 a.m. on August 8, and at 4 a.m. on August 9, he was seen entering the same building. The estimated time of the victim’s death was between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on August 9.

The CBI is investigating whether there was a broader conspiracy behind the victim's murder. They have interrogated former RG Kar Medical College principal, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, for several days and are considering conducting polygraph tests on Sanjay Roy, Dr. Ghosh, and others. The Kolkata Police is also investigating financial misconduct allegations against Dr. Sandip Ghosh. On Wednesday, Akhtar Ali, a former colleague of Sandip Ghosh, claimed that Ghosh was involved in the 'business of dead bodies.'