Anjali Birla Moves Delhi HC Challenging Social Media Posts Against Her UPSC Selection
IRPS officer Anjali Birla, who is the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has initiated a defamation lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. She is demanding the deletion of social media posts that wrongfully claim she succeeded in the UPSC exams on her first try because of her father's influence. The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the case on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
