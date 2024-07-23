Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769381
NewsIndia
IRFS OFFICER ANJALI BIRLA

​Anjali Birla Moves Delhi HC Challenging Social Media Posts Against Her UPSC Selection

IRPS officer Anjali Birla, who is the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has initiated a defamation lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

​Anjali Birla Moves Delhi HC Challenging Social Media Posts Against Her UPSC Selection

IRPS officer Anjali Birla, who is the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has initiated a defamation lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. She is demanding the deletion of social media posts that wrongfully claim she succeeded in the UPSC exams on her first try because of her father's influence. The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the case on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi govt lifts ban on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities
DNA Video
DNA: Horrific video of Flood and Rain!
DNA Video
DNA: Will NEET be cancelled?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Operation Safaya' started in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai