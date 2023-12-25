Anju Shares Secrets Of Her Viral Video, Marriage In Pakistan And India Return - Watch

New Delhi: Anju aka Fatima, who made headlines by marrying a Pakistani citizen, has revealed many secrets in an exclusive conversation with Zee News today. Anju said that she did not run away from India but went to Pakistan after following all the legal procedures. She also followed all the rules when she came back from Pakistan. After going to Pakistan, a video shoot of Anju went viral. Anju also talked in detail about this video. Let us tell you what Anju said about her days spent in Pakistan.

What did Anju say about the video shoot in Pakistan?

Anju said that the video was not planned. Nasrullah and I went out with friends. One of them was a vlogger. If the video was planned beforehand, we would have gone with full preparation. It was being said that Anju and Nasrullah’s video was a pre-wedding video. Anju said that it was not a pre-wedding video, it was just shot casually.

She planned to return from Pak immediately Anju, who returned to India four months after going to Pakistan, said that she and Nasrullah became friends through Facebook. After their friendship deepened, Anju took a visa and went to Pakistan. Anju said that she came back for her children. When she was going to Pakistan, she did not plan to stay there for a long time. She said that she went to Pakistan with the intention of marrying Nasrullah in 10-12 days and returning.

The situation changed rapidly… Anju said that as soon as she reached Pakistan, the situation changed rapidly. Then she thought that everything would become normal and she would return to India. Anju said that considering the sensitivity of the situation, she thought it was better to wait. When everything seemed fine, she talked to her children and planned to return to India. After coming to India, she stayed in a hotel and talked to her family here.