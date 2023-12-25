trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702778
NewsIndia
ANJU FATIMA STORY

Anju Shares Secrets Of Her Viral Video, Marriage In Pakistan And India Return - Watch

 Anju aka Fatima, who made headlines by marrying a Pakistani citizen, has revealed many secrets in an exclusive conversation with Zee News today. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anju Shares Secrets Of Her Viral Video, Marriage In Pakistan And India Return - Watch

New Delhi: Anju aka Fatima, who made headlines by marrying a Pakistani citizen, has revealed many secrets in an exclusive conversation with Zee News today. Anju said that she did not run away from India but went to Pakistan after following all the legal procedures. She also followed all the rules when she came back from Pakistan. After going to Pakistan, a video shoot of Anju went viral. Anju also talked in detail about this video. Let us tell you what Anju said about her days spent in Pakistan.

What did Anju say about the video shoot in Pakistan?

Anju said that the video was not planned. Nasrullah and I went out with friends. One of them was a vlogger. If the video was planned beforehand, we would have gone with full preparation. It was being said that Anju and Nasrullah’s video was a pre-wedding video. Anju said that it was not a pre-wedding video, it was just shot casually.

She planned to return from Pak immediately Anju, who returned to India four months after going to Pakistan, said that she and Nasrullah became friends through Facebook. After their friendship deepened, Anju took a visa and went to Pakistan. Anju said that she came back for her children. When she was going to Pakistan, she did not plan to stay there for a long time. She said that she went to Pakistan with the intention of marrying Nasrullah in 10-12 days and returning.

The situation changed rapidly… Anju said that as soon as she reached Pakistan, the situation changed rapidly. Then she thought that everything would become normal and she would return to India. Anju said that considering the sensitivity of the situation, she thought it was better to wait. When everything seemed fine, she talked to her children and planned to return to India. After coming to India, she stayed in a hotel and talked to her family here.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation