Anju's Decision To Convert To Islam Makes Pakistanis EXTREMELY HAPPY! Indian Woman Gets Flats, Plots And Other Gifts As Reward

Anju, a married Indian woman and a mother of two, who had travelled to Pakistan legally with a visa to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, changed her religion and married him in a local court. She is now known as Fatima and has received a lot of attention and gifts from Pakistani people. A video shared by a Pakistani journalist shows him giving her a shawl, clothes, and papers of a flat and a plot worth lakhs of rupees. Anju’s story has created a buzz on both sides of the border, as it is the opposite of Seema Haider’s story, who had entered India illegally from Pakistan to be with her lover Sachin Meena. Here are the details of Anju Nasrullah’s love story.

The Facebook romance

Anju, who lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan with her husband and two children, met Nasrullah on Facebook in 2019. They became friends and fell in love with each other. On July 20, she left her home and told her husband that she was going to Jaipur to meet her friends. However, she went to Pakistan with a valid visa to meet Nasrullah. Her husband Arvind said that he received a phone call from Anju saying that she was in Lahore and would return in a few days. He said that he did not know how Anju got the visa and how she went to Pakistan.



The marriage and conversion

Anju and Nasrullah’s marriage was solemnised on Tuesday in a local court in Upper Dir district of Pakistan’s tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Anju converted to Islam and took the name of Fatima before the marriage. She told the court that she had come to Pakistan willingly and was very happy. Nasrullah is a science graduate from a university in Sheringal and is the youngest among five brothers. He said that they appeared before the court because they were in danger and needed security. He said that the government had provided them with 50 police officers for protection.

The gifts and attention

Anju Nasrullah’s marriage has attracted a lot of attention and gifts from Pakistani people. A video shared by Dilip Kumar Khatri, a journalist from Sindh province, shows him giving Anju a shawl, clothes, and papers of a flat and a plot worth lakhs of rupees. He said that he was impressed by Anju’s courage and love for Nasrullah. He said that he wanted to help them start their new life. The video also shows Anju thanking him for his generosity. Another video shows Anju and Nasrullah enjoying dinner with their friends.

Anju Nasrullah’s story is the reverse of Seema Haider’s story, who had crossed into India illegally from Nepal without a visa to be with her lover Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. They had met on PUBG, an online game platform. Both women crossed the border for love, but faced legal troubles and investigations.