Ankita Bhandari case: Pulkit Arya's resort was notorious for PROSTITUTION and DRUGS, ex-employee gives chilling details

Meerut: Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of a 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari, a former employee of the Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by Pulkit Arya, has made explosive revelations that the place was notorious for “prostitution and drugs abuse.”’ According to news agency ANI, the unidentified former staff at also revealed that Pulkit Arya, who is the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, used to “misbehave with women.”

"I joined Vanantara resort in Rishikesh this May but left my job there in July. Ankit Gupta (accused) and Pulkit Arya (the main accused) misbehaved and verbally abused girls. They used to bring girls and many VIPs also used to come there," the former employee disclosed.

Pulkit Arya is among the prime accused arrested by the police for the teen`s murder. The matter came to light after the body of Ankita Bhandari was recovered from a canal in Uttrakhand. She was a former employee at the resort in Rishikesh.

Ankita Bhandari’s body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24. Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya and his friends identified as Ankit and Saurabh Bhaskar- manager at Pulkit`s resort, were arrested on September 23 after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal following an altercation.

DGP Ashok Kumar and DIG P Renuka Devi said the property (Vanantara resort), owned by Pulkit Arya was sealed after conducting a detailed videography on Thursday. "We have secured all the evidence," said the police officers.

Uttarakhand| We're analysing all the evidence. Postmortem report has been received.We'll record the statements of women who worked at the resort.2 cars used in crime recovered.We'll apply for PC of accused for interrogation:DIG PR Devi,SIT In-charge of Ankita Bhandari murder case pic.twitter.com/eNJTuTOATl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2022

The last rites of Ankita Bhandari were performed at the NIT ghat in Srinagar at Pauri Garwhal on September 25. Protestors blocked for over seven hours the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway outside the mortuary where Ankita Bhandari`s father arrived to take her body for last rites.

Previously angry locals even set on fire the resort where Ankita worked. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier said, "We took immediate action, culprits are behind the bars. Their illegal properties were demolished too. We`ll ensure SIT probe is done from every angle. We`ll also try that case is expedited in a fast-track court."