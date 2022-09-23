Ankita Bhandari Missing Case: 3 arrested, including son of former Uttarakhand minister

New Delhi: The police have launched an investigation into the missing case of Ankita Bhandari of Srikot village in Pauri Garhwal's Nandalsun belt, who went missing from Yamkeshwar Vidhan Sabha's Ganga Bhojpur resort in Pauri district under suspicious circumstances. In the case, three people have been arrested, including Pulkit Arya, the son of former state minister Vinod Arya. Renu Bisht, MLA of Yamkeshwar, and SDM Yamkeshwar Laxman have arrived at the Jhula police station. The investigation will be completed soon. Police and SDRF are searching in Shakti Canal near the District Power House. According to a report of Amar Ujala

Ankita Bhandari, was a 19-year-old receptionist. The girl's family fears murder. Ankita Bhandari had been missing from the resort for the previous five days. When the family learned of this, they filed a missing person report for Ankita with the Revenue Police, but no action was taken in the meantime.

Following that, the police was conducting a search operation by reducing water near the Rishikesh Chila barrage. However, nothing has been cleared by the police administration. Local residents, on the other hand, want to use bulldozers on the resort. According to reports, this resort belongs to a BJP leader whose son Pulkit Arya has been arrested. Ankita's father, on the other hand, has stated unequivocally that if he does not receive his daughter

The District Magistrate of Pauri intervened in the matter and It was transferred from Revenue Police to Regular Police. After which the police took action and arrested 2 other persons including Pulkit, the owner of the resort. The matter of Ankita's murder has come to light during interrogation.