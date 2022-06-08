Anna Hazare forms Rashtriya Lok Andolan to agitate against corruption

Social activist Anna Hazare, who had launched a massive movement against corruption in the capital Delhi in the year 2011, is once again preparing to raise his voice. He has formed his new organization 'Rashtriya Lok Andolan'.

Anna Hazare, 84, is going to announce this organization on his birthday on June 19. Anna is coming to Delhi on 19th June. He will attend a day-long training program for the workers of his new organization. This organization will agitate against corruption.

The Lokayukta had warned about the delay in the law. He has called for agitation in the whole of Maharashtra in this matter. He said that if the Maharashtra government does not enact this law by August, then agitation will be launched in the entire state. On 15 May, Anna wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding this.

In this, he had said that some states in the country have notified Lokayukta laws as per the guiding principles, but in Maharashtra it has not happened so far. I had agitated in 2019 during the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government, but after Fadnavis gave me a written assurance that the government was ready to form a drafting committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, I withdrew my agitation. After this the present MVA government had promised to enact the Lokayukta Act, but till now nothing has been done.

