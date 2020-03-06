हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

Anonymous letter claims threat to Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani; IB issues alert

The agency has alerted the top police departments of several cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot.

Anonymous letter claims threat to Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani; IB issues alert
File photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert in Gujarat warning the police of a possible terror attack in several cities of the state. According to an exclusive report, the intelligence agency has received a threat letter that has warned of attacks on several key ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat State Home minister Haren Pandya. 

Following receiving the letter, the Intelligence Bureau issued an alert to the police department and all security agencies cautioning them, in order to counter the terror plot. 

The agency has alerted the top police departments of several cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot.

Tags:
GujaratIntelligence BureauAhmedabadIB alertAmit Shah
Next
Story

Google India introduces 18-week skill program designed for women

Must Watch

PT3M

Missing African Parrot found in Nagpur