Anonymous letter claims threat to Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani; IB issues alert

New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert in Gujarat warning the police of a possible terror attack in several cities of the state. According to an exclusive report, the intelligence agency has received a threat letter that has warned of attacks on several key ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat State Home minister Haren Pandya.

Following receiving the letter, the Intelligence Bureau issued an alert to the police department and all security agencies cautioning them, in order to counter the terror plot.

The agency has alerted the top police departments of several cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot.