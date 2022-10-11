Another BIG SETBACK for Mamata Banerjee, Supreme Court UPHELD Calcutta HC's verdict on THIS re-appointment

The Supreme Court has upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to set aside Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee's reappointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta. The Supreme Court is of the view that the state government cannot take such a decision without the approval of the Governor of West Bengal.

In fact, earlier on September 13, the Calcutta High Court, while hearing public interest litigation, had dismissed Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee's reappointment for the post of Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, saying that it was wrong. A division bench of High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj had said that the post of Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali had been 'forcibly usurped' by appointing her for the second time. As a result, the judgment given by the High Court will stand. The Vice-Chancellor is no longer the Vice-Chancellor from the time the decision was announced.

Let us tell you that Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee was re-appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University on August 27 last year by the Mamata government. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against this in the High Court. The Mamata government had moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision. In which they have been disappointed.