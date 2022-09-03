Since the month of June, Shiv Sena has been fighting against rebel leader and incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Now Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been given a new blow by Shinde. Chief Minister Shinde has sent a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting him to withdraw the list of MLAs appointed by the Governor of the Legislative Council sent by Mahavikas Aghadi. Interestingly, 'ABP Majha' has reported that the governor agreed to this demand and withdrew the list. This is being considered as a big blow to the Thackeray group and the member parties of Mahavikas Aghadi.

Mahavikas Aghadi had sent 20 names to Governor Koshyari. The Chief Minister requested the Governor to withdraw this list. The governor has decided to withdraw this list as per this demand. So, now a new list is going to be given to the governor by the Shinde group and the BJP. That is, the Shinde group and the BJP will now decide who will be the 12 MLAs appointed by the Governor in the Legislative Council. The new list will be given to the governor by the Shinde government soon. The letter sent by Chief Minister Shinde and the decision to withdraw the list taken accordingly is another blow given by Shinde to Thackeray. Earlier, the Mahavikas Aghadi had given the list to the Governor twice in a period of two and a half years. But Governor Koshyari had not taken any decision in this regard. The governor did not accept this list. The governor had refused to accept the list, citing technicalities or legal issues.

A lot of controversy arose between the Mahavikas Aghadi and the Governor over this list. This case even went to court. Currently, the Shinde group expects that Governor Koshyari will accept the list of new names given by the BJP and the Shinde group.