New Delhi: In another setback for Congress, party leader Ganesh Ghogra on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In his resignation letter, Ghogra reportedly said that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

On Tuesday, a case was reportedly registered against him for creating a ruckus in the Dungarpur district.

डूंगरपुर विधायक गणेश जी घोगरा वागड़ के एक तेज तर्रार नेता हे उनकी आवाज को दबाना जनता की आवाज को दबाना हे ! विधायक हमेशा यह चाहता हे की जनता के काम समय पर हो !लापरवाही पर क्रोध तो आता हे ! — Ramlal Meena (@RamlalMeenaINC) May 18, 2022

The resignation came hours after Hardik Patel quit as Gujarat Congress working president and from the party's primary membership. The Patidar leader resigned claiming that top leaders of the party were distracted by their mobile phones and Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi ahead of this year's Gujarat Assembly poll, the 28-year-old accused the party's top leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Patel wrote of his disappointment when party workers like him travelled 500-600 km a day to attend a party meeting and discuss issues but found the leaders busy trying to ensure that some senior Congress leader from Delhi was served his chicken sandwich on time.

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

"Whenever I tried to draw the attention of party leaders towards pressing issues of Gujarat, it seemed they were more focused on their mobile phone screens and other things," he said, describing "lack of seriousness about all issues" as a major problem with the Congress' senior leadership.

While the Gujarat legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year, the Rajasthan assembly polls will take place in 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)