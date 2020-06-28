Another blow to RJD before Bihar assembly elections, vice-president Vijendra Yadav quits party

Arrah: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state vice-president Vijendra Yadav on Saturday (June 28) tendered his resignation, citing lack of respect meted out to old-senior leaders in the party. Popularly known as 'kingmaker', Vijendra Yadav made the announcement to quit the party at a press conference on Saturday. He also tendered his resignation from the party post.

Once believed to be a close aide to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and senior party leaders, Yadav alleged that Lalu's behaviour towards him changed in the last 10 years due to which he decided to take the step. "Lalu ji is not the same as he used to be during 1990 and 2000. He has changed. So, change is necessary and hence, I am resigning," he said.

"I have been ignored by the party for 10 consecutive years. Lalu ji is a leader to us and he will continue to remain the same for us. In this party, old leaders are being ignored and new leaders are taking over contesting elections. Many conference ceremonies took place in the district, during which I was not given any opportunity to speak even when I was present on the stage," he added.

"Now, no old leader is getting respect in this party. I have been in active politics since 1984. I had thought that the way I started politics with Lalu ji, I will end it in the same way with him. But RJD does not want me to end my political journey with this party and they want me to leave," said Vijendra Yadav.

"I am saddened that I am leaving this party as I have been associated with this party for the last 30 years. I am still a leader in the eyes of the public. When I have not been given any responsibilities in the party, then how will I be able to stay here? That is why I have decided to leave this party," he stated.

He, however, stated that he has not thought of joining any other party nor has any plans to float a new one. "I will join a party that will give me some respect but I will not stay with this party (RJD) at all," IANS quoted him saying.