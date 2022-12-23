Another breakthrough in Shraddha Walker Murder Case: From blood samples test report to court nod to voice sample collection

Delhi's Saket court today allowed the police to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of brutally killing her girlfriend in Delhi's Mehrauli and dismembering her body in parts. The court remarked that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample. According to reports, the voice sample test will be conducted on Monday at the CBI headquarters. The Tihar Jail administration has been directed to take the accused to CFSL for giving a voice sample.

In another development related to the case, the FSL team has said that the Narco test report of accused Aftab Poonawala has been prepared and the Investigation Officer has been informed to collect it. The police are likely to get the report today.

Police said according to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, the blood samples recovered from Poonawala's house were Walker's. During the investigation, police had collected the blood samples from Poonawala's Mehrauli flat and sent those for examination.

On December 15, police had said the DNA samples extracted from the bones found in a forest area and the blood traces found at the house where Walker was killed had matched with the samples of her father.

The evidence comes more than a month after Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing Walker, his live-in partner. Police had found 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby areas while searching for Walker's body parts.

Walker (27) was allegedly strangled, her body chopped into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of Delhi by Poonawala. The report of Poonawala's polygraph test has already been submitted to the police by the FSL.

According to police sources, the DNA evidence will prove to be a piece of critical evidence in the case. "The DNA reports confirm that it was indeed Shraddha Walker who was killed. We collected samples from her father and brother after the incident came to light," a source had said.

The investigating officers had said the statements that Poonawala gave during his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and the police interrogation were the same. Police are yet to find Walker's mobile phone, which the accused allegedly dumped somewhere.

Poonawala is lodged in the Tihar jail and has been provided with Paul Theroux's railway odyssey, "The Great Railway Bazaar", following his request.

The court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days on November 26. On Friday, it extended Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till December 23.

After allegedly strangulating Walker on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping those across the city over several days.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker today met senior police officers along with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. "I seek justice for Shraddha & urged them to fast-track this case. They (Delhi Police) have assured me saying that they are trying their best: Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker after meeting Delhi Police Commissioner," said Vikas Walker. (With agency inputs)