India Sees 3,824 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Rise In Six Months

New Delhi: Amid fear of another Covid-19 wave, India on Sunday (April 2, 2023) continued to see a spike in the daily cases and recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 infections, the highest in 184 days. With the fresh infections, the country's active coronavirus caseload jumped to 18,389. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

According to the Union health ministry data, India's Covid-19 tally has now increased to 4,47,22,605, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five fatalities.

One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala, the Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

At present, India's active caseload comprises 0.04 per cent of the total infections, and the national Covid-19 recovery rate is at 98.77 per cent.

Kerala, Maharashtra Worst Covid-Hit States

Kerala and Maharashtra are currently the worst Covid-hit states in the past few weeks.

While Kerala presently has 4,953 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra has 3,324.

In Kerala, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Idukki, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode have been the hardest-hit coronavirus states.

Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Satara districts are reporting the most number of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra.

Gujarat (2,294), Karnataka (1,259), Delhi (1,216), and Himachal Pradesh (1,196) are the other states with the highest number of active Covid-19 infections.







Does India Need To Panic Over Rising Coronavirus Cases?

India has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

However, medical experts and officials have said that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines.

They also say that the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid-19 as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked every state and UT to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on April 10 and April 11 to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources.

The directions were given during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of management of the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases.