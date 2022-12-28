Another Covid-19 wave? Next 40 days 'crucial', India may see surge in coronavirus cases in January

New Delhi: For India, the next 40 days are going to be crucial as the country may see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday (December 28, 2022) citing official sources.

"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of coronavirus hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia... This has been a trend," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The Union Health Ministry sources, however, said that the severity of the infection is less.

"Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low," they added.

According to media reports, as many as 39 international passengers have been found positive for coronavirus on arrival in the last two days.

It is notable that the Centre has made random Covid-19 testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also likely to visit the Delhi airport to take stock of testing and screening facilities there.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya also held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.

Mock drills were also held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.

The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7, the transmissibility of which is said to be "very high". A person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 16 persons.

India records 188 new coronavirus infections, active Covid caseload jumps to 3,468

Meanwhile, India recorded 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid-19 caseload jumped to 3,468, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. An increase of 47 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's Covid case tally has now increased to 4,46,77,647, while the death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,483, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.07 crore doses of Covid vaccine have so far been administered in the country.