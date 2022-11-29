Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Delhi

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Delhi on Tuesday (November 29, 2022) night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country said that the epicentre of the quake was eight km west of New Delhi.

It occurred at 9.30 pm.

"The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yX8dmXeqi4@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/VEJ02OFIFt — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 29, 2022

Earlier on November 12, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, nearly 100 km east-southeast from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The epicentre of the quake was Patadebal of Bajhang, 460 km west of Kathmandu.

The panic-stricken people had rushed out of their houses as the temblor struck in the evening, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.