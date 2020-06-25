हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mizoram earthquake

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude rocks Mizoram, fifth since Sunday

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champhai.

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude rocks Mizoram, fifth since Sunday

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champhai.

Since Sunday, the northeastern state of Mizoram has witnessed five earthquakes in as many days.

On Wednesday, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Mizoram at 08:02 am. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS) the epicentre was 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai. 

While at at 7.17 pm on Tuesday (June 23), a quake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit southern Mizoram`s Lunglei district. The tremor was at 25 km depth of the earth and lasted for a few seconds.

On Monday, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook eastern Mizoram`s Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar, damaging damage to buildings and important installations.

Mizoram had also experienced an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday afternoon (at 4.16 pm).

The mountainous region of the northeast is considered as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the Brahmaputra river.

Tags:
Mizoram earthquakeEarthquake in Mizoram
Next
Story

Assam Board class 12 result live updates: AHSEC to release result on June 25 at 9 AM
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 92,95,635Confirmed
  • 4,78,289Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M26S

DNA: Video analysis of Russia's 'Victory Day' parade