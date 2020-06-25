Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude rocks Mizoram, fifth since Sunday

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champhai.

Since Sunday, the northeastern state of Mizoram has witnessed five earthquakes in as many days.

On Wednesday, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Mizoram at 08:02 am. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS) the epicentre was 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai.

While at at 7.17 pm on Tuesday (June 23), a quake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit southern Mizoram`s Lunglei district. The tremor was at 25 km depth of the earth and lasted for a few seconds.

On Monday, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook eastern Mizoram`s Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar, damaging damage to buildings and important installations.

Mizoram had also experienced an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday afternoon (at 4.16 pm).

The mountainous region of the northeast is considered as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the Brahmaputra river.