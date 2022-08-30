Another feather in India's cap in recognition of its international presence

The CPA, the world's largest and oldest international parliamentary association Voted Shri Anurag Sharma MP (Lok Sabha) Jhansi with a very thumping majority as its Treasurer, making him its International Treasurer. He will now be in the Main Executive Council and hence, with his elevation, this will increase one more seat for india in the CPA, taking the Indian tally to 4 Executive representatives now.

In true recognition of the growing Indian economy and its global presence and reach, and in pursuit of the Prime Minister's vision of making India a global power to reckon with, the India MP is all set to assume charge of this global responsibility and add value to the global objectives of the CPA.

Handling an annual funding of Millions of pounds and the Trust funds ensuring it's smooth and effective utilization, Anurag Sharma is all set to add that extra mile ROI (return on investment )and showcase the Indian effectiveness to this global responsibility.

An understanding in simple terms of how getting elected to such prestigious international bodies impacts our global presence: being the largest democracy in the world with the highest electorate globally, not only does india serve as a role model to other democratic nations, but also has best practices to share on running a true democracy. Our global representatives and elected office bearers on such bodies like the CPA bear true testimony to how the world looks up to us and expects some of the best Indian brains to streamline global systems.

The CPA in particular has all relevant democratic nations as its members and it certainly lifts India's prestige manifold to be standing as one of its office bearers and hosting our tricolor as another step to our Objective of creating global footprints. A very large Indian delegation lead by the Hon Speaker Lok Sabha is attending the Biannual Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada .Five members of the Indian Parliament and Speakers of most Indian Legislatures are attending the conference as Team India.

