Another Indian student injured in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

After the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, another Indian student has been injured in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. As per a media report, the injured student was with Naveen Shekharappa.

Confirming the news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, “Two more students from Chalgeri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district were there. One is injured, while the other is safe.” The CM Bommai said that he spoke to Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyangoudar and expressed grief over the incident.

CM Bommai spoke to PMO

CM Bommai said that at present, his focus is only on how to bring Naveen's body to India. CM Bommai said, “We have not received any information yet about the condition of the body. I have spoken to the PMO and requested him. I have also sent a message to the Prime Minister to bring the dead body from Ukraine.”

The Chief Minister said that our officials are in touch with the embassy officials in Ukraine.

Live TV