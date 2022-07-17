After BJP's Parliamentary Board chose Jagdeep Dhankhar as its Vice President candidate, speculations started as to who will be the next Governor of West Bengal. Especially the Lok Sabha elections after two years. The BJP camp is desperate to get good results in the state this time as well. In this atmosphere, strong speculation has started in national politics as to who can be appointed as the governor there. According to a section of BJP sources, the party is eyeing Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a Shia Muslim leader from Uttar Pradesh who recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the Union Ministry, for the post of West Bengal Governor.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019. Usually the Union Home Minister consults with the Chief Minister of a state before finalizing the name of the Governor. Although this discussion is not mandatory, it is customary in the federal framework. But in Dhankhar's case, allegations arose that after his name was announced as the governor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inform her of the governor's appointment. Mamata openly expressed her anger. As a result, the rift that was initially created around Dhankhar's appointment widened with time. Bitterness reaches its peak. Angered by Dhankhar's role, the state also brought a censure motion against the governor in the assembly in an unprecedented manner.

So the question is, what will happen this time? Will Amit Shah call Mamata before appointing the governor? By removing Dhankhar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Center is believed to have already sent a positive message to the Trinamool leadership. The question is, the new governor who will come in the coming days, will he not maintain the path of conflict or walk on the path of reconciliation. According to BJP sources, Naqvi is leading the race to go to West Bengal at the moment. He is a senior leader. He was also a one-time colleague of Mamata in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. As a politician, Naqvi is more skillful and shrewd. Many politicians think that he will not walk the way Dhankhar used to openly oppose Mamata. Besides, a direct attack on Naqvi is likely to adversely affect the state's minority votes. That matter will make Mamata uncomfortable on the one hand.