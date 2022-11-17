Another murder rocks Delhi: Man kills girlfriend over suspicion of 'disloyalty'

New Delhi: Another shocking incident is reported from South-East Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, where a 30-year-old man killed his girlfriend over suspicion of disloyalty. The accused has been identified as Rahul, who works in a private company in Okhla Industrial Area. The reports revealed that Rahul killed his 22-year-old girlfriend, identified as Gulshana, on the grounds that he believed she was having an affair with another man.

The accused has been arrested by the police after they recieved a call at around 2:50 PM last Friday, informing them that a woman was lying unconscious in a room which was locked from outside.

Gulshana had been separated from her husband and was living with her one-year-old daughter. Autopsy reported confirmed that she had been strangulated and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarita Vihar police station, the police said.

During inquiry, the owner of the room where Gulshana's body was found, told the police that a person named Rahul had been living there for the last 20-22 days. The owner said he had received a call from Rahul that Friday, saying his girlfriend had fainted in his room after suffering an episode of epilepsy and that he was not in the room back then.

Rahul's mobile number was put on surveillance and he was apprehended from Aali Jungle area here on Wednesday, the police said. He worked at a private company in Okhla Industrial Area.

During interrogation, he told the police that Gulshana, along with her child, used to visit him in his room sometimes. Rahul also said he wanted to marry the woman, but he suspected that she was having an affair with a person named Adi.

Last Thursday, Rahul and Gulshana had a fight after which he allegedly strangulated her using her shawl and ran away taking her child with him. The child was rescued and given to Gulshana's mother, a police officer said.

The murder has come to light close of the heels of another such incident, where a 28-year-old man, Aftab Amin Poonawalla allegedly killed his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces.

(With PTI inputs)