Bengaluru Crime: A woman was murdered at her home in Bengaluru and her body was brutally chopped into 30 pieces. She was living alone at her residence. Bengaluru police said on Saturday that the chopped pieces of the young victim woman's body were stuffed into her fridge, where her family discovered her fate. The incident took place in Veeranna Bhavana near Pipeline Road, located within the limits of the Vyalikaval police station of the city.

According to preliminary investigation, the deceased woman was identified as Mahalaxmi, 26, who hailed from West Bengal or Chhattisgarh, as reported by news agency IANS. The incident came to light after her neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the victim's house for two days and informed her relatives.

On Saturday, the victim's mother and sister came to her house and came across the shocking scene, following which they raised an alarm.

After receiving the information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and was shocked to see the body parts of the victims stuffed into the 165-litre fridge. As per the IANS report, the refrigerator was operational and the body had been infested by maggots, which were moving in and out.

The police suspect that Mahalaxmi was murdered around the beginning of the month and her body was cut into pieces by a sharp-edged weapon like a knife or a sword.

The deceased woman worked at a popular mall and used to leave in the morning and come back late at night. She was living in this house for the five to six months.

According to the residents in the area, she lived alone and did not mingle much with her neighbours. Her brother had been staying with her for a few days. During the investigation, the police have also found that she was married and had a son, but was living separately. Her husband has been traced and is being questioned.

Briefing mediapersons about the incident, Additional Police Commissioner, Crime, N. Satish Kumar, said that it seems one person has committed the act of murder, chopped the body into over 30 pieces, and stuffed them into the single-door fridge at her house.

They have found most of the body parts in the fridge, and there are fewer chances of the killer having taken them away for disposal, IANS reported, citing police sources. The police were putting the body parts into boxes to shift them to the hospital for examination. More details are awaited in the case as police probe the crime.

A similar incident occurred in New Delhi's Chhattarpur in 2022, where Shraddha Walkar, 27, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 29. The accused had dismembered her body into 35 pieces, and put them into a big fridge before taking them out for disposal in the neighbouring forested area.

(With IANS Inputs)