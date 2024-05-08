Another Terrorist Killed In Kashmir; Search Operations Continue

After 24 hours of silence at the encounter spot in Redwani village of Jammu and Kashmir, an exchange of fire occurred this evening when a terrorist, hiding in debris, fired upon the searching party. The terrorist was killed in the retaliatory firing after hours of gunfight, bringing the total to three, confirmed a top police official.

The official stated that the third terrorist, believed to be hiding under the debris of a razed house at the encounter spot, had been killed. The security forces earlier killed two terrorists including the top wanted TRF/LeT commander Basit Dar. The search operation at the encounter site is underway as the forces suspect the presence of more terrorists in the area.

Today, during the clearance of debris, a terrorist hiding underneath, fired upon the searching party, initiating an exchange of fire. After hours of confrontation, security forces succeeded in killing the third terrorist. While his identity is being confirmed, a police officer stated that the third terrorist appears to be Momin, an associate of Basit, and a resident of the downtown area of Srinagar.

Yesterday, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi informed reporters that the most wanted TRF terrorist Basit Dar, along with his associate Faheem, was killed in the gunfight in Kulgam. Birdi claimed that Basit's elimination is a significant achievement for security forces, as he was involved in 18 terror-related cases, most of which were target killings.

Basit, a resident of Redwani in Kulgam, had been missing from his home for three years and had joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to the police. He also had a bounty of 10 lakhs announced by the NIA a year ago.