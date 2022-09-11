Another 'THAPPAD-KAND' in Noida! Woman slaps guard for... watch video here

Another incident of a woman in Noida misbehaving, and even assaulting, a security guard of a housing society, has come to light, through a video going viral. The video of the incident, captured in the CCTV camera installed at the gate, is said to be from the Cleo County Society in Noida. The woman allegedly got into an altercation with the guard, over the delay in opening the gate, at which she got angry and slapped him.

Who is the woman who slapped the guard?

The woman, identified as Sutapa Das, around 40 years old, is a teacher at a private college.

What exactly happened?

Sutapa Das, over a complaint by the security guard Sachin Kumar who is seen being slapped multiple times by her in the purported video. The woman was entering the society in a car but had to stop at the entry gate which was barricaded. Her car had the society's sticker but it took the guard on duty some time to open the gate.

"The woman got furious over this and upon entering the society, she parked her car and came back at the gate to pick up a fight with him,? a local police official said.

पैसे का नशा,तहज़ीब की कमी,या कुछ और! आखिर Noida-Delhi के पढ़े-लिखे संभ्रांत लोग क्यों ऐसा बर्ताव करते हैं? आज एक और थप्पड़ काण्ड हुआ है| घटना #Noida Sector 121 के Cleo-County society की है| महिला professor ने गेट खुलने में हुयी देरी की वजह से गार्ड को थप्पड़ मारे। ये शर्मनाक है| pic.twitter.com/ZSLainSVJa — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) September 11, 2022

In his complaint to the police, security guard Kumar said vehicles of the society have radio frequency identification (RFID) on them and gates open automatically for them.

However, in the woman's case, the RFID was not working, hence he had to get up to open the gate manually, causing the delay. He said he informed her that some maintenance work was underway which led to the inconvenience, he said in the complaint.

But she parked her car and came back to argue about why I could not open the gate sooner for her. She then started misbehaving and slapping me, he claimed.

When contacted, SHO Phase 3 police station Vijay Kumar told PTI: "The case was lodged on the basis of the security guard's complaint and the woman arrested Saturday evening only.

She was issued a challan under CrPC section 151 and IPC 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), the SHO added.

Social Media slams Sutapa Das for her actions

As the clip of Das went viral on social media, several internet users criticised her for her behavior and drew a parallel with Bhavy Roy, the Noida-based lawyer who was arrested on August 21 for manhandling and assaulting a private security guard over a delay in opening entry gate for her.

According to the information, the woman is a professor and when the police received a complaint in this case, it took minor action and hushed up the matter.

A recent episode of a woman misbehaving and assaulting a security guard at an apartment block had led to the woman being arrested.

Noida woman abused guard with DIRTIEST POSSIBLE WORDS

In a shocking incident, a woman - apparently from a posh society - was caught abusing an on-duty guard in Noida's Sector-126 on August 22. The woman - who is seen using the dirtiest possible language - also manhandles the guard and pushes him. The woman was apparantly agitated over a petty issue - that the guard got late in opening the main entrance of the residential society.

"Teri aukad kya hai. (I will cut your private part and make you eat it)" the woman said in the video while abusing the on-duty guard. The rest of the cuss words used by the woman were so dirty that they can't even be written here.

The guard, on the other hand, stays calm and relaxed for a while. However, he too loses his cool after sometime and throws away his I-card. "I will not do such a job," the guard is heard saying in the video.