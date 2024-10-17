Another Train Derails, Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express Goes Off Track In Assam

Train Derails In Assam: In the latest incident pertaining to train derailment, eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam, a railway spokesperson said.

The incident occurred under the Lumding division in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section on Thursday at 4 PM.

Lumding, NorthEast Frontier Railway, said there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

"8 coaches, including the power car and the engine of the train, got derailed," they added. The running of trains over the Lumding-Badarpur single line section has been suspended, they further stated.

Following the incident, the accident relief train and accident relief medical train left for the site from Lumding along with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works, it added.

In view of the incident, the railways issued helpline numbers at Lumding. The helpline numbers are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126.

(With ANI Inputs)