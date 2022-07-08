Bareilly: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man, who allegedly threatened to behead former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the party for making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. The accused, identified as Nasir, was arrested from Bareilly. The arrest was made hours after a video of the accused in which he is heard threatening to behead Sharma was shared on various social media platforms.

"We have arrested Nasir Hussain for issuing threats online and trying to incite communal tensions. The accused was arrested from his house in the Kassawan area under Faridpur Police station limits," Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said.

Uttar Pradesh | A person identified as Nasir has been arrested after he threatened to behead (suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma) in a video. A case has been registered and further action is being taken: Bareilly SSP, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj pic.twitter.com/v2hUfEj5vF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2022

The arrested accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT act in an FIR registered at Faridpur police station. The arrest comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister directed the police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any activity or comment aimed at inciting communal tensions.

Nupur Sharma has been facing flak following her controversial statement about Prophet Mohammad during a news debate. She was later suspended by her party following global outrage over her remarks. Several FIRs had been lodged against Sharma and she has been living under tight security cover.

Recently, the Supreme Court also slammed her for making derogatory comments about the Prophet, which triggered communal tension and incidents of hate crimes in parts of the country.