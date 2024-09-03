Another Wolf Attack In Bahraich Injures 5-Year-Old Girl, Search For Man-eater Wolves Continue

Bahraich: The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Forest department are continuing their search for two killer Wolves under 'Operation Bhediya' in Bahraich district. The forest department had earlier caught 4 Wolves. The pack of Wolves is said to be behind several attacks on villagers in the region.

Meanwhile late on Monday night, a five-year-old girl was injured in another alleged wolf attack in the same area. The girl has been sent to Community Health Centre Mahasi where her treatment is underway.

The girl was sleeping next to her grandmother at her home when suddenly a wolf attacked her, however swift action from her family members and neighbors saved her life.

Kalim, one of the neighbors of the girl child told ANI that as soon as they heard screams of the family, they immediately went to save her and chased the wolf but the wolf managed to escape from the village. He also conveyed that it was the first time a wolf came to their village.

Speaking to ANI, one of the neighbors, Kalim said, "In the night, they screamed and we got to know that wolf was trying to capture the child. We all helped them to save the girl from the wolf's attack. Then, after the incident, the administration and the forest department also came to the site. We chased him (wolf) but he eloped to the fields in the eastern side.

This was the first time that a wolf came into our village."

Her relative, Wasi Ahmad said, "After dinner, she went to sleep, along with my mother. A wolf came at that time and attacked her. When we screamed, it ran away. There is no gate in the house."

Her grandmother told ANI that the child was sleeping next to her at her home and suddenly at night the wolf attacked her.

"She was sleeping next to me and her father. In the midnight, she suddenly screamed and we tried to save her. We don't have a door in our house."

Her mother Ruby said, "I was sleeping inside the house and she was sleeping outside with her grandmother. She suddenly screamed as the wolf had caught her. After we all screamed, neighbors came and that wolf escaped from the village."

Meanwhile, ADG Zone Gorakhpur Dr KS Pratap Kumar on wolf attacks, said, "Under a specialised strategy, the Forest Department is implementing a program in which the police department would also cooperate. The whole area has been divided into 7 teams. Every Gram panchayat is also given a police team. Surely, we will be successful soon."

On Monday, a three-year old girl was killed and two other women were injured in another wolf attack, spreading anger among the locals, who blamed that the administration for showing negligence in their work.

The Mahasi Civil Health Centre Incharge said, "A three-year-old girl killed and two other women were injured in a wolf attack late last night."

DFO Bahraich, Ajit Pratap Singh is currently on the spot and conducting a search operation in Thalia village to catch the wolf.

The mother of the deceased child told ANI that the incident happened at 03:35 am on Monday.

"This incident happened at 03:35 in the morning. When my 6-month-old girl got up in the middle of the night, I saw that my daughter was not there. Both the hands of my child have been bitten by the wolf. We work as labourers all day and raise the children. We ran after that him but it escaped. We are poor so we are not able to get doors installed in the housem," she said.