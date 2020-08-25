Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested under UAPA for his role in Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday (August 25) arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam under the UAPA for his involvement in the conspiracy of Delhi violence. Sharjil Imam, lodged in Guwahati jail of Assam, was brought to the national capital by the special cell of Delhi Police to interrogate him for his role in Delhi riots.

The police has imposed a section of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots. The Delhi Police reached Assam on Friday to bring Sharjeel Imam back to the national capital.

On July 21, the Delhi police was scheduled to bring him to the national capital but just ahead of his departure for Delhi, he was tested COVID-19 positive. Imam is an accused in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC.

On July 25, Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in connection with a case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at several places.

The 600-page charge sheet was filed, under section 124A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153 (Assertion prejudicial to national integration) (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities, 505 (spreading rumours) IPC and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in Delhi`s Patiala House court.

Imam is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting the Muslim community to indulge in unlawful activities. In the garb of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, he exhorted them to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to "Chakka Jam", thereby disrupting normal life.

The Delhi Police charge sheet claimed that Imam had defied the Constitution and called it a "fascist" document, besides asking people to block the 'chicken neck' connecting mainland India with the North-East.

On January 28, Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in December 2019.