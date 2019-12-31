हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samajwadi Party

Anti-CAA protest: Akhilesh Yadav flags off cycle march against CAA, NRC and NPR

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday flagged off a cycle march of party MLAs against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) from the party office to the state Assembly.

Anti-CAA protest: Akhilesh Yadav flags off cycle march against CAA, NRC and NPR
ANI Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday flagged off a cycle march of party MLAs against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) from the party office to the state Assembly.

Akhilesh Yadav also took to Twitter and wrote, "Don`t need NRC-NPR, we need employment."On Sunday, he had said that the BJP cannot decide on anyone`s citizenship and added that he will not fill the NPR form."

Live TV

The Samajwadi's want to save the Constitution. On the other hand, the BJP wants to abolish the Constitution. Much of this pretence is being done to divert attention. Do young people want employment or NPR?" Yadav asked while addressing a gathering of the party`s student wing leaders."No one from the BJP can decide whether we are citizens or not. If the need arises, I will be the first one who will not fill any form, but the question is will you support it or not. We will not fill the NPR form. What will you do? NRC and NPR are against the poor and minorities," he said.

Tags:
Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavAnti-CAA protestNational Register of Citizens (NRC)National Population Register (NPR)
Next
Story

Sharad Pawar responds to Mamata Banerjee's call against CAA, NRC; expresses willingness to protest

Must Watch

PT13M1S

Expected rain in western parts of Delhi, says IMD