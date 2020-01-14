Anti-CAA protest reaches Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India-Australia ODI

The protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) reached Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (January 14) as several spectators rose up to protest against the new legislation and NRC during India-Australia ODI at the stadium.

The protesters, most of them students, also raised slogans against CAA and NRC during the match. They were later asked by the security personnel to move out of the Wankhede stadium. Some of the protesters were seen wearing T-shirts that read "No NRC, No NPR, No CAA."

The protesters said that they did not raise any slogans and were registering their protest peacefully. "We won’t do anything apart from silently showing our msg which are written on our t-shirts," said a protester.

Sources claimed that a security directive was issued by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) banning black clothes to prevent anti-CAA protests at the venue but MCA claimed that no such instructions were issued from their side.

Earlier on Tuesday, a journalist had tweeted that black colour has been banned by the MCA at Wankhede because the colour is seen as a symbol of protest. The journalist had also claimed anyone trying to enter wearing black t-shirt or cap were forced to change them or these items were confiscated at the gate.

The passing of the CAA, which was notified by the Centre on January 10, has been met with protests in several parts of the country, including Delhi. The new legislation grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees in India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014 on grounds of religious persecution in their home countries.