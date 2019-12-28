हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayodhya

Anti-CAA protest: Section 144 extended for security in Ayodhya till 25 February

The decision came amid violent protests in Uttar Pradesh over the amended Citizenship Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Anti-CAA protest: Section 144 extended for security in Ayodhya till 25 February
File Image

Ayodhya: Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on Thursday said Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people in an area, will remain in force in the district till February 25.

The decision came amid violent protests in Uttar Pradesh over the amended Citizenship Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Live TV

Under the prohibitory orders, people will have to take the permission of the administration for organising any programme in Ayodhya.

Tags:
AyodhyaSection 144Ayodhya District MagistrateAnti-CAA protest
Next
Story

Muslim community in UP's Bulandshahr gives over Rs 6 lakh for damages incurred during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests

Must Watch

PT21M30S

Deshhit: Zee News survey on CAA creates history, gets countrywide support