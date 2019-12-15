Anti-Citizenship Act protesters set 3 buses on fire near Delhi's Jamia Nagar

Three buses were set on fire by anti-Citizenship Act protesters near Jamia Nagar area in Delhi on Sunday (December 15). Four fire tenders, which were rushed to the spot to control the fire, were also attacked by protesters. According to Delhi Fire Department, two fire brigade personnel have got injured in the attack.

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia have issued a statement disassociating themselves from the violence. The students said in the statement that they are not in support of any violent protests. "No Jamia student is involved in the violence happening on the streets of Delhi. These are fringe inciting violence in the garb of Jamia students," Jamia Students Union and Administration said.

Teachers of the Jamia Millia Islamia have also condemned violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) condemn the violence in south Delhi, outside Jamia Millia Islamia. JTA is not part of any such violence. JTA also appeals to students, if any, to keep away from such direction-less protest lead by local political leaders. Jamia practices and preaches peace. JTA condemn all sort of violence near Jamia or anywhere in India. An emergency meeting of extended Executive Committee is called in JTA office at 11:00 am on Monday (16.12.2019) to discuss misuse of Jamia's name in the protests. Please make it convenient to attend the same," the JTA said in a statement.

It is to be noted that the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals have been protesting against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Nagar for the last three days. On Friday (December 13), the students of Jamia Millia Islamia had clashed with the police after they were stopped by the police from marching towards the Parliament to lodge protests against the Citizenship Act.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police tweeted that vehicle movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration. The Delhi Police also said that protesters have blocked Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony and traffic from Badarpur and Ashram Chowk was diverted to alternative routes due to the road blockade.

Live TV

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed the entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram metro station. The trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended the new law stressing it allows persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and helps them live a dignified life by becoming an Indian citizen.