Anti-Citizenship Act protests: 2 FIRs registered in Jamia, Mathura Road violence; several arrested

New Delhi: In protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent here on Sunday, two FIRs have been registered in Jamia and Mathura Road violence incidents--one at Jamia police station and the other at New Friends Colony police station. The police arrested six people in Jamia violence, while 4 held after the FIR was lodged at NFC.

According to reports, two companies of Delhi Police have currently been deployed in Zafarabad as a precautionary measure. The security can be enhanced if necessary as the force has been kept in reserve.

Currently, the situation is peaceful, as the Delhi Police held a meeting with the peace committee of the area last night, and appealed for peace. The 66-feet road from Zafarabad to Seelampur has been opened for traffic movement.

In the Jama Masjid area, the situation is normal now as their is no crowd or police movement.

On Tuesday, as many as 21 people including 12 police personnel and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained injuries during protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent in Seelampur.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, told ANI, "Total 21 people were injured, of which 12 are Delhi Police personnel and three are from the Rapid Action Force," adding that five persons have been detained and two police booths have been damaged. He also added that no lathi-charge was done by the police.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Joint Commissioner of Police had said that no bullet was fired and only tear gas shells were used, adding "Two public transport buses, one Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest."

Delhi Police`s Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said that the situation is under control now, and said "The situation in Seelampur area is under control now. I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and pay no heed to the rumours or false information being spread on social media."

"We are taking CCTV footage from the areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people involved in such incidents will be spared," Randhawa added.

The violent protests erupted in a part of Delhi on Tuesday as some anti-social elements pelted stones on policemen who were deployed in the area. A section of the mob was seen hitting a policeman with a baton and pushing him down.

Police sources said protesters gathered around 1:15 pm in Zafrabad area and marched towards Seelampur. The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. The vehicular movement on the 66-feet road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad was also closed due to the violent clashes.