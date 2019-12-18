Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Former Congress MLA Asif Khan named accused in FIR in Jamia violence

New Delhi: Asif Mohammad Khan, a former Congress MLA from Okhla, has been booked for allegedly instigating people during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. Along with Asif, six other people have been named in the FIR lodged at Jamia Nagar Police station, news agency ANI reported.

On Sunday, December 15, an angry mob they vandalised public property and set ablaze private buses around the posh New Friends Colony area in south Delhi. The protest turned critical after a clash between the police and the agitators.

In the FIR, it is mentioned that Khan "instigated the crowd" and the protesters then pelted stones on the policemen, injuring several of them and forcing police to fire tear gas shells.

However, the former MLA denied the charges and said he was involved in a peaceful protest. "We are not rioters. I have already made it clear that no one is above the law," Khan told ANI.

He further accused the SHO of threatening the locals and demanded a judicial inquiry into the police action against university students. Khan accused the police of vandalising cars and creating chaos.

Live TV

The former legislator also said that he has video proof that the SHO was threatening the protestors by saying that the police force will deal with them and adding further, he said he is "not afraid of the threats."

"Violence took place two days ago and the viral video was made by me yesterday in reaction to an inciting video by Jamia Nagar's SHO. I've been protesting peacefully in Shaheen Bagh. Why cases are being registered in New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar," Khan further said.

Former Congress MLA, Asif Khan: Violence took place 2 days ago&the viral video was made by me yesterday in reaction to an inciting video by Jamia Nagar's SHO. I've been protesting peacefully in Shaheen Bagh. Why cases are being registered in New Friends Colony&Jamia Nagar?(17.12) https://t.co/nc3zGhblqT pic.twitter.com/oi71TAyI74 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Meanwhile, 10 people with criminal background were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the violence. Six arrests were made under Jamia Nagar Police Station while other four were booked under New Friends Colony Police station.



The names of those arrested are as follows:

Danish, 22, Jamia Nagar,

Dilshad, 22, Okhla Vihar

Mohd Haneef, 22, Jamia Nagar

Sarif Ahmad, 35, Batla House, Jamia Nagar

Sameer Ahmad, 26, Abul Fazal Enclave

Mohd Danish, 22, Abul Fazal Enclave

Einnal Hussain, 25, Taimoor Nagar,

Anwar Kala, 26, Taimoor Nagar

Yunus, 40, Taimoor Nagar

Jumman, 24, Taimoor Nagar

At least three DTC buses were set on fire in the protest during which policemen and protestors suffered injuries. The protest later hit the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University when some people from the mob joined the students already protesting against CAA within the premises.

(With inputs from Pramod Sharma)