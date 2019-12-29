Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest: Asaduddin Owaisi to hold rally in Bihar's Kishanganj

Kishanganj: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will take out rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR in Kishanganj district of Bihar, on Sunday. Owaisi will address to public at 12 am in the Ruidasa stadium of Kishanganj. IAS officer Abdurrahman will also take part in Owaisi's 'Save constitution, Save nation' rally.

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi who was likely to share the stage with Owaisi, cancelled his plan and now he will be taking part in Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony which is being held in Ranchi, on Sunday.

Asaduddin Owaisi is continuously seen raising voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, and NPR from the time it was introduced in the parliament. On Saturday (December 29), Owaisi addressed a rally in Nizamabad and slammed the government for introducing CAA and NRC. Sharing a video in his Twitter handle Owaisi wrote, '' Nizamabad, Telangana has a message for anyone who believes that Indians need to prove their citizenship in their own home.''

Live TV

After the Centre's approval to the National Population Register (NPR), Owaisi on Tuesday (December 24) said that NPR is the first step towards NRC. Owaisi told media, "They are doing NPR according to the Citizenship Act, 1955, then is it not connected to NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country? He took my name in Parliament and said `Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented across the country`. Amit Shah Sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents... The final list will be NRC."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that there is no link between NPR and NRC, accusing Owaisi and other opposition leaders of trying to mislead the people.