Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest: Curfew relaxed in Assam's Dibrugarh till 4 pm, internet remains suspended

New Delhi: As the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest continued to spread to more areas with mobs torching buses, trains and railway stations and setting afire government properties, the district administration in Assam's Dibrugarh relaxed the curfew in the region for nine hours on Sunday (December 15). The curfew has been relaxed from 7am-4pm today.

The ban on internet services in Assam, however, has been extended for 48 hours, till Monday evening.

Guwahati joint commissioner of police Debraj Upadhyay told IANS over phone that a number of people have been arrested in different police stations protesting against the controversial bill. meanwhile, the death toll in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) went up to three in Assam. While two people had died of bullet wounds during the protests on Thursday, the driver of an empty oil tanker was killed after the vehicle was set afire at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district on Friday night, the police said. The victim died of burn wounds on Saturday morning in a private nursing home.

The protests continued with cultural personalities and civil society members joining the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and other organisations in holding sit-ins and hunger strikes in all districts of the Brahmaputra Valley on day six of the protests.

Lending their weight to the agitation, Assam government employees announced that they would go on a cease work on December 18.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesman told IANS that train movement was "not yet normal" in the state.

"Local passenger trains were not running. Long-distance trains to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia are being short terminated in Guwahati. However, long-distance trains to Agartala and Silchar are plying," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda told IANS.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests, has called a three-day mass `satyagraha` in all district headquarters of the state from December 16.

(With IANS inputs)

