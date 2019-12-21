हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Anti-Citizenship protests: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress dharna at Delhi's Raj Ghat on Dec 22

According to reports, all senior leaders including interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be present at the dharna.

Anti-Citizenship protests: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress dharna at Delhi&#039;s Raj Ghat on Dec 22
File Photo

New Delhi: The Congress has given a call for a 'dharna' against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens at New Delhi's Raj Ghat on Sunday (December 22). The dharna is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 8 pm tomorrow.

The dharna will see leaders like Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in attendance, said an ANI report. The decision to hold protest in the city was taken after Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others met at the party headquarters on Saturday evening.

 

Earlier in the day, Congress Core Group met at Sonia's residence to discuss the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. During the meeting, the party leaders discussed the crackdown on the anti-CAA protesters across the country. The meeting has been called a day after Sonia attacked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of 'brutal repression' against students, youth and citizens protesting against the Citizenship law.

On December 14, all top Congress leaders addressed a massive rally at the Ramlila Maidan, where Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP, before leaving on his foreign tour.

In the meantime, PM Narendra Modi is set to address a massive rally at the Ramlila ground, his first in Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections.

 

CongressSonia GandhiPriyanka GandhiRahul GandhiCitizenship Amendment ActCitizenship protests
