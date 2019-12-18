हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andra Pradesh

Anti-terror force Octopus to man Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's security

The Chief Minister's security will now be manned by anti-terror force Octopus. A squad of 32 Octopus personnel divided into five teams would be part of Jagan Mohan Reddy`s security.

Anti-terror force Octopus to man Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister&#039;s security
Representative image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has beefed up the security of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister`s security will now be manned by anti-terror force Octopus. A squad of 32 Octopus personnel divided into five teams would be part of Jagan Mohan Reddy`s security.

The Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (Octopus) is a specialised unit of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Live TV

Reddy, who took over as the Chief Minister in May, already enjoys `Z` category security.

While no reason was given for beefing up the Chief Minister`s security, the move came a day after his statement in the state Assembly that Andhra Pradesh may have three state capitals. He hinted that Visakhapatnam and Kurnool could be the other capitals besides Amaravati.

The Chief Minister`s move has triggered protests by the farmers, who had given 33,000 acres of land for development of Amaravati as the state capital in 2015.

 

Tags:
Andra PradeshAndra Pradesh CMCM securityOrganisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (Octopus)
Next
Story

Common connect between India's three services chiefs – trio attended 56th course of NDA

Must Watch

PT3M17S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today