'Anti Women Party': BJP Slams Congress After Party Worker Molested During Haryana Event

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday shared a video showing a Congress worker being harassed on stage during a party event in Haryana. The incident occurred in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other senior party leaders. As Haryana held its Assembly polls, the BJP strongly criticized the Congress, and called it an 'anti-women party.'

In the video, which quickly spread across social media, a female Congress worker is seen being subjected to inappropriate behavior by male colleagues. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, questioned the silence of Deepender Hooda, who was present at the event. Poonawalla went on to claim that multiple female Congress leaders had previously left the party due to similar incidents of misconduct.

"A very shameful video has emerged, circulating in the media. Kumari Selja has also confirmed it. In broad daylight, on a Congress stage with Deepender Hooda present, a female leader was openly harassed and mistreated by Congress workers. If women in Congress are not safe in public events, how can women across Haryana feel secure?" Poonawalla asked.

He further criticized Congress's stance on women's rights, calling the party's approach "anti-women" and urging Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi to take immediate action against those responsible. "Many women have left the party due to misconduct by so-called Congress men. Yet Priyanka Vadra, who champions women's empowerment, remains silent," Poonawalla added.

Congress's Kumari Selja Calls for Action

On the Congress side, MP Kumari Selja, whose political ties with Hooda have reportedly been strained, expressed her outrage and demanded strict action against the culprits. Selja said she had spoken with the woman in question, who confirmed that she had been inappropriately touched and elbowed during the event.

"I spoke to her, and she told me that some people were touching her and attempting to remove her from the stage. The video shows the same. Misbehavior toward women, especially in public settings like this, is highly condemnable. Strict action must be taken," Selja said in a statement.