'Antilia' bomb scare: NIA says Sachin Waze paid 'large amount' of cash to ex-cop to 'eliminate' Mansukh Hiran

New Delhi: In the sensational Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (September 8) filed its charge sheet, and revealed that dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze paid a huge amount of cash to Shiv Sena leader and former `encounter specialist` of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma to eliminate Hiren.

The NIA chargesheet said, "On March 3, 2021, accused Sachin Waze Shiv met accused Pradeep Sharma at PS Foundation office, Andheri (East), Mumbai during evening time and handed over a rexine bag containing a large amount of cash (bundles of Indian currency note of Rs 500 denomination). Evidence collected during the investigation corroborates the same. Thereafter accused Pradeep Sharma called accused Santosh Shelar to ascertain the registration number of the vehicle arranged by him. Accused Santosh Shelar conveyed the details as to accused Sachin Waze."

The chargesheet further revealed that on realising that the investigation relating to the planting of explosive-laden SUV at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai, near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, was getting transferred to a senior police officer, Sachin Waze pressurised Hiran to take up the responsibility for the said crime, so that the probe of the case can be vitiated in his favour. But the proposal was turned down by Hiran.

It added that Mansukh Hiran was the only person who was fully aware of the vehicle being parked on the Eastern Express Highway in the direction of Waze. "After having realised that investigation relating to the planting of the explosive-laden SUV and threat letter was getting transferred to a senior officer, accused Sachin Waze, the then Investigating officer pressurised Mansukh Hiran to take up the responsibility for the said crime, so that the investigation of the case can be vitiated in his favour. Accused, Sachin Waze was also assuring Mansukh Hiran that the latter would be immediately bailed out in the said case. The evidence collected during the investigation corroborates the same," read the chargsheet.

It further said, "The investigation has further revealed that Mansukh Hiran turned down the proposal of accused Sachin Waze and own up the responsibility of the crime. Since Mansukh Hiran was the only person who was fully aware of the vehicle being parked on the Eastern Express Highway on the directions of accused Sachin Waze and knowing very well that the keys handed over to Sachin Waze near GPO, CSIO, it would be dangerous for accused Sachin Waze as Mansukh Hiran could reveal the involvement of the accused Sachin Waze in the said crime."

According to the chargsheet, Waze was aware that Hiran was a weak link in the conspiracy and would spill the beans if examined by some other investigating officer. Hence, Hiran was a potential threat to Waze and other conspirators. It is established during the investigation that, Waze and Sharma conspired with others to eliminate Hiran and the task was assigned to Sharma, stated the chargesheet.

Notably, NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani`s house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani`s house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiran, who had claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), Waze was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren`s death case. He was dismissed from service in May 2021.

Driver's statement key to the case

The National Investigating Agency also filed a driver's statement last week before a special court against Waze and nine others in connection with the recovery of the vehicle with gelatin sticks near Ambani's south Mumbai residence on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The driver, who narrated the entire sequence of events leading to the planting of the vehicle near Ambani's house on the intervening night of February 24 and 25, told the NIA that at around 05.30 pm on February 24, he had driven Waze to 'Dnyaneshwari' bungalow, the official residence of the then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze went inside the residence alone and returned in about an hour, the driver said, adding that Waze asked him to change the number plates of Mahindra Scorpio, the explosives-laden vehicle which was placed outside Ambani's residence, and an Innova car, multiple times.

The driver also told the NIA that Waze had asked him to take specific routes and pay toll plazas, adding "At about 2.10 am I was following the Scorpio car driven by Waze at a very slow speed on Carmichael Road. At a particular point, he stopped the Scorpio and parked it on the left side of the road."

"Accordingly, I also stopped my Innova car at a distance of about 40 to 50 meters behind the Scorpio," he said, adding that he returned to the Innova car after about five minutes and removed his face mask and shield.

Waze then asked him to drive ahead, and after a while, the former API (assistant police inspector) realised that his identity card was missing and asked the driver to check in the car (Innova), but it wasn't found. The then came to Waze's residence in neighbouring Thane district, where Waze went inside to search for his identity card.

Waze, however, returned after about 20 minutes, and told the driver that he had probably forgotten the card in the Scorpio. At around 4.30 am they returned to the Carmichael Road, where Waze went inside the Scorpio and returned after a while. Waze then directed the driver to take him to Thane.

The driver also stated that Waze had taken his phone and switched it off when he reported to duty (on February 24). It was returned only after he drove Waze home, the driver told the NIA. The driver further stated that said when he enquired about the entire episode, Waze told him it was a "secret operation", and asked him not to reveal it to anyone.

He added, "On February 26, I was attending the marriage ceremony of a colleague when I came to know about the incident from TV news channels. I was very scared on seeing the said news, but I did not tell this story to anyone."

Besides Waze and Pradeep Sharma, the others accused in the case are Vinayak Shinde, Naresh Gor Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni and Santosh Shelar. Shinde, Kazi and Mane are former police officers.

The accused have been charged under various Indian Penal Code sections, including for murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance, as well as relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

In its charge sheet, the NIA said that Sachin Waze placed the SUV near Ambani's house in Mumbai to regain his reputation as a "super cop".

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)

