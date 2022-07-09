Anushakti Singh wins ‘Thap’ award for her Hindi novel ‘Sharmishtha’

New Delhi: Anushakti Singh’s novel‘Sharmishtha’ will be honoured with Amar Ujala’s Shabd Samman ‘Thap’ this year. Amar Ujala presents the ‘Thap’ award for the first book by an author. ‘Sharmishtha’, which is the first book by Singh, is based on the Kuru dynasty of Mahabharata and follows the story of the first female rebel of Hastinapur. Anushakti Singh is a journalist and a well-known litterateur. Her book ‘Sharmishtha’, published by Vani Prakashan, has received many accolades in many literary forums in the country.

‘Sharmishtha’ is a Hindi novel based on the story of mythological characters. Sharmishtha, the protagonist, was a princess and mother of Maharaj Puru of Hastinapur. This book, written about Sharmishtha's self-respect, rebellion and struggles, holds a different place in Hindi literature.

Anushakti Singh is a vocal advocate of women's empowerment and their rights. Speaking about her achievement, Singh says, “I am extremely happy with the honour that my first book has received. I will have to work harder for the second book as people's expectations increase and so does the pressure on the writer.”

‘Akashdeep’, Amar Ujala’s highest Shabd Samman, for writing and overall contribution to life will be awarded to eminent author Shekhar Joshi in Hindi and Pratibha Rai, an Oriya writer, in non-Hindi languages.

Chhap: Poonam Wasam’s collection ‘Machhliyan Gaayengi Ek Din Pandum Geet’ has won in the poetry category, Sudhir Chandra’s ‘Bhupen Khakhar...An intimate memoir’ in the non-fiction category and Chandan Pandey’s book ‘Vaidyahi Gulp’ has bagged an award in the fiction category.