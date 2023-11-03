Any Agreement With China On Doklam Must Protect Our Interests, India To Tell Visiting Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

New Delhi: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's eight-day visit to India, commencing on Friday, has taken on heightened significance against the backdrop of a resurgent Bhutan-China push to resolve their longstanding boundary dispute. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced this visit, emphasizing its potential to bolster bilateral cooperation and advance the "exemplary" partnership between the two nations.

Reaffirming Strong India-Bhutan Ties

The Bhutanese King is scheduled to hold crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. His visit will also encompass tours of Assam and Maharashtra, as outlined by the MEA. The MEA highlighted the exceptional friendship and cooperation shared by India and Bhutan, underpinned by understanding and mutual trust.

Reassurance Amid Concerns

The visit from Bhutan's King is seen as a significant gesture of reassurance to India, given recent concerns regarding Thimphu's apparent outreach to China. Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji's visit to Beijing last month was a clear indication of this outreach.

This trip closely follows Bhutan's Foreign Minister's rare visit to China, during which both nations conducted their 25th round of boundary talks, marking a return to negotiations after seven years. Notably, Bhutan expressed its commitment to the one-China principle and its eagerness to reach a swift resolution on the boundary issue during these talks.

India's Interests In Focus

For India, closely monitoring the Bhutan-China boundary negotiations is of paramount importance, particularly concerning the Doklam tri-junction. Bhutan's Prime Minister, Lotay Tshering, has indicated progress in resolving the border dispute with China. However, India seeks reassurance that Bhutan's actions in reaching a border agreement with China do not compromise India's security, especially in the critical Doklam tri-junction issue.

Tshering has previously stated that all three countries involved will have a say in resolving the Doklam issue. India, on the other hand, insists that China must recognize the understanding reached in 2012, stipulating that tri-junction boundary points should be finalized in consultation with all concerned countries.

The Bhutan-India-China Dynamic

Bhutan remains the only country in India's neighbourhood that has not officially joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, China anticipates that diplomatic relations with Bhutan will normalize once the border issue is resolved.

Recall that in August, Bhutan and China agreed to expedite and take simultaneous steps to implement a "three-step road map" aimed at resolving their boundary dispute. The signing of this agreement came four years after a 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in the Doklam tri-junction area, sparked by China's attempt to extend a road into territory claimed by Bhutan.

The Doklam standoff in 2017 raised concerns about a broader conflict between India and China. Bhutan asserted its ownership of the disputed area, a stance supported by India.

In this context, India is likely to deliver a clear message to the visiting Bhutan King: any agreement with China on Doklam must safeguard India's security interests. The outcome of this high-profile visit will be closely watched, as it may influence the delicate balance of power in the region.