AP Board Class XII exams 2021 postponed after Andhra Pradesh HC order

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday (May 2, 2021) announced that the Class 12 board examinations are being postponed in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the country. 

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday (May 2, 2021) announced that the Class 12 board examinations are being postponed in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the country. 

The announcement comes days after the Andhra Pradesh High Court urged the state’s education board to reconsider its decision. The state government is scheduled to submit an affidavit on the issue in the court by May 3. 

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “In the view of Andhra Pradesh High Court’s observation, we have decided to postpone the Class 12 board exams which were to begin from May 5.” 

“There is no centralised rule in place to conduct the board exams. Some states have conducted them while some haven’t. We have made adequate arrangements for conducting the board exams in a safe manner keeping the safety of students and teachers on priority,” the minister added. 

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in the state as well as the students and parents have been demanding the state board to cancel the examinations for the past few weeks. 

However last week, CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy had ruled out the cancellation of the examinations. 

(With inputs from IANS)

