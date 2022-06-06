AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has declared AP SSC Result 2022 today June 6, 2022. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be announced on Saturday (June 4), however, it was postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances," according to the board officials. Once released online, the students who appeared in AP SSC 10th Class exam 2022 will be able to check their score cards on the official website -bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on AP SSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials - roll number, DOB

AP SSC Result 2022: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Step 4: Your SSC class10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the SSC result 2022 and take a printout for future references.

