AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process begins at apeamcet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: The web-based counselling for EAMCET 2020 admissions to AP-based colleges for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses has begun. The registration, payment of counselling fees, and document verification for the first 20,000 rank holders has begun at apeamcet.nic.in.

Documents required for APEAMCET counselling 2020:

— APEAMCET rank card

— APEAMCET hall ticket

— Date of birth

— Class 10, 12 mark sheets

— Study certificates from class 6 to 12

— EWS or other reservation related certificates, as per the case

— AP residence certificate

Here's the APEAMCET counselling 2020 process:

Step 1: Visit the apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on pay processing fee, log-in and pay fee

Step 3: Click on ‘verification status’ link, only those who have paid will be eligible for exercising choices

Step 4: Upload documents to be eligible for course/colleges under reservation

Step 5: Create a log-in and password

Step 6: Select colleges and courses based on preference

APEAMCET counselling 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 as a processing fee while people from SC, ST category will have to pay Rs 600.

The students will be given admission to BE, BTech, pharmacy, and related courses. Students also need to have passed their class 12 or intermediate second year level exam with at least 45 per cent marks, 40 per cent for OBC, SC and ST category students. The applicant should be 16 years of age as on December 31, 2020.