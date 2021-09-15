AP EAMCET 2021 result announced for Agriculture, Pharmacy, direct link to download in here

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 result for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams has been declared. Candidates can check their results online on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in or the manabadi website: results.manabadi.co.in

AP EAMCET 2021 Result for Agriculture and Pharmacy has been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP EAMCET 2021: Here’s how to download your result:

Step1: Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in and click on AP EAPCET

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the Result for Engineering and Pharmacy

Step 3: On the new window that opens, enter your hall ticket number and submit

Step 4: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the AP EAPCET result 2021 for future reference

The exam was conducted on September 3, 6 and 7, 2021, following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

This year 78,066 students appeared for the AP EAMCET examinations for Agriculture and Pharmacy, out of which 72,488 students got qualified with 92.85%. Chandan Vishnu Vivek, East Godavari has bagged the first rank and R Srinivasa Karthikeya secured the second position.

