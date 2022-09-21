AP EAMCET 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result likely to be RELEASED TOMORROW at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to download

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 22. Candidates can access cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to view the AP EAMCET seat allocation result for 2022 online. Candidates must log in using their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to view the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation results.

In order to finish the admissions procedure, candidates who will receive seats through the AP EAMCET counselling process must download their allotment letter and report to the designated institute.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the AP EAMCET counselling website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the candidates portal, enter application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The AP EAMCET seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screens.

Download the seat allotment letter and take a printout for future admission purposes.

AP EAMCET counselling 2022: Documents required for admission

AP EAMCET 2022 Rank Card.

Hall Ticket of AP EAMCET 2022.

Counselling payment fee receipt.

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and certificate.

A valid photo ID proof.

Domicile certificate.

Disability certificate (if applicable).

NCC/CAP/Sports/Minority Certificates.

Category certificate (if applicable).

Candidates who will receive a seat through the AP EAMCET seat allocation process must download the provisional seat allotment letter and visit the designated institute to finalise registration. Also, candidates need to carry the above-mentioned documents along with the partial admission fees.