AP EAMCET 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment result RELEASED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct link here
AP EAMCET 2022: Candidates would require to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check the AP EAMCET final seat allotment result, details below.
AP EAMCET 2022: Department of Technical Education and APSCHE released AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment results for the final phase. The seat allotment result can be viewed on the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in by candidates who registered for the final phase counseling round. Between October 26 and October 31, 2022, candidates may submit their self reports and reports from their colleges.
Direct link to check allotment here
AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
- Click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
The University's grant of affiliation governs the current allocations. Candidates can visit the AP EAPCET official website for further information.
